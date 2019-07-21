Pigskin Preview: Jayton Jaybirds

JAYTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Jayton Jaybirds won 11-games in 2018 and enter the 2019 season with high expectations after Dave Campbell's magazine ranked them No. 1 in 1A-Division II.
“You know, it is an honor that those guys think that highly of us,” Josh Stanaland said. “I am not sure that we are exactly deserving of it, but you know, the kids are fired up about it and I like what it is doing for our summer. There is a fire in our kids, so it is going to be good.”
The Jaybirds have talent returning on both sides of the ball, but according to coach Stanaland, there is a different strength for the Jaybirds heading into the season.
“The biggest thing for us is tradition, you know, being at Jayton. We have a lot of kids back from last years team, we are pretty fast and have some experienced kids, so that helps a lot.” Stanaland said.
