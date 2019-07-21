Pigskin Preview: Whitharral Panthers

WHITHARRAL, Texas (KCBD) - The Whitharral Panthers had an impressive season in 2018 going 10-1-1 and making the pigskin playoffs.
they enter the 2019 season with a good chunk of the kids from last year, coming back, but they also enter 2019 with a new head coach as Keith Hughes takes over a team that is rich in football tradition.
“It’s been really exciting, the kids come into work every day,” Hughes said. “I am up here almost all day every day, and that is because we have kids rotating through here. But, we have so many kids running through this program now, and our depth is going to be a huge positive.”
