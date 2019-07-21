Sofia Garcia Captures Dutch Junior Open Title

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech women's golfer Sofia Garcia won the 2019 Dutch Junior Open at Toxandria Golf Club in Molenschot, Netherlands on Saturday.
Garcia concluded play on Saturday with a four-round total of 7-under 281, clearing the rest of the field by four strokes. She was one of only three players to finish the event under par.
Garcia began the tournament with an opening round 74 on Wednesday, recording two birdies and four bogeys along the way. On Thursday, she would find her stride by beginning her round with a birdie and an eagle en route to a second round score of 67, moving her in a tie for the lead with two rounds to go.
Friday's third round featured five birdies for the sophomore from Paraguay as she once again finished in a tie at the top of the leaderboard with 18 holes to play. She would eventually go on to clinch the Dutch Junior Open by shooting a final round 69, the second-best score of all competitors on Saturday.
Garcia’s win comes off the heels of one of the most impressive seasons by a Red Raider golfer in program history where she led all Big 12 golfers with a 71.6 stroke average, set the new single round scoring record at 64 and notched second team All-America status and All-Big 12 team nods. She also participated in the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup, aiding in an International Team Win in June.