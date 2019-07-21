Strong cold front coming Sunday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another hot day for the South Plains with a big change coming tonight.
It will remain in the mid to upper 90s today.
Tonight a strong cold front will bring a chance for late night storms and colder temperatures to the region.
Storm chances will continue through Monday night.
A noticeable change in temperatures on Monday with daytime highs in the 70s in the Panhandle and 80s on the South Plains.
Rain chances decrease by Tuesday but the cooler temps will remain through the week.
While severe storms are not expected, some storms may produce strong winds, small hail and heavy rain.
