Cooler, for a bit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cooler air began moving into the KCBD viewing area this morning, touching off spotty rain showers and a few thundershowers. Rainfall was limited, as you can see in the reports later in this story. Some may wish the cooler air hadn’t arrived while others may wish it would stick around.
This morning there will be a few spotty showers and an isolated thundershower or two, but few areas will record additional measurable rainfall. Through the day drier air will gradually work in, pushing the rain chances to the southwest.
This afternoon a slight chance of rain will linger over the southwestern viewing area. Otherwise it will be partly sunny, breezy, and a little cooler. High temperatures will range from the low 80s in the far northwestern viewing area to the low 90s in the far southeast. Lubbock is headed for the upper 80s.
This evening begins with a slight chance of showers in the southwest, then clearing and comfortably cool. Lows will range from near 60 in the far northwest to the upper 60s in the southeast. Lubbock's temperature will fall into the low to mid-60s.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will peak in the 80s, from near 80 northwest to upper 80s southeast. Wherever you may be headed, don't forget to take along our free KCBD Weather App. Tuesday night will be fair, winds light, temps comfortably cool.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with wind relief in addition to the heat relief, though the afternoon will be very warm. Highs will range from the low 80s to near 90 degrees. The free High Noon Concert on the Lubbock Co. Courthouse Lawn this Wednesday features singer and songwriter D. G. Flewellyn. Wednesday night will be mostly fair with a light breeze.
The rest of the week looks dry, with temperatures gradually edging up. Please see our 10-Day-Forecast here on the weather page for more. Ten days, by the way, takes us through the end of July.
The Lubbock airport reported just a trace of rain this morning. The total for July so far remains at a 4.51", which is 3.14" above the month-to-date average. Total precipitation for 2019 so far is 13.45", which is 2.83" above the average year-to-date of 10.62". Last year at this time the total was 4.54".
Rainfall in and near the KCBD viewing area for the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday, courtesy of the TTU West Texas Mesonet (reported in inches measured):
0.09 Tahoka 3NNE
0.07 Wolfforth 6SSW
0.07 Gail 2ESE
0.06 Tatum NM 2SW
0.04 Slaton 2NE
0.03 Abernathy 5ENE
0.02 Snyder 3SSW
0.01 Snyder 3E
0.01 Roaring Springs 3N
0.01 Fluvanna 3WNW
The characters following each community above refer to the rain gauge location in miles and the direction from the community's center - typically the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. "Morton 1ENE" is the station one mile east-northeast of the center of Morton. Rainfall in Morton may have been less or greater.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 76°, which was eight degrees above the average low for the date. The high was 98°, five degrees above the average high. The July 21 record low is 57° (1988) and the record high 103° (2018). For today, July 22, Lubbock’s average low remains 68° and the high 93°. The record low is 55° (1915) and the record high 104° (2003 and 2018).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:55 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:53 AM CDT.
