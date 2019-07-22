Cooler temperatures expected through Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A late July cold front will keep temperatures cooler than average for a few days.
A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible this evening. Skies remain partly cloudy. Showers and storms will be spotty in nature. No severe weather is expected.
Low temperatures eventually fall into the lower 60’s with a few locations in the 50’s by daybreak Tuesday. Northeast winds will be gusty at 10 to 20 mph this evening tapering off overnight tonight.
A mixture of clouds and sunshine can be expected Tuesday. Look for highs to top out in the lower to middle 80’s. East-northeast winds average 10 to 15 mph. Comfortable humidity levels are expected Tuesday.
Fair to partly cloudy skies continue Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees in Lubbock. A cool morning is expected area wide on Wednesday.
Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80’s.
