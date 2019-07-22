Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, this evening KCBD NewsChannel 11 will make its first stop on its annual Community Coverage Tour.
- Tahoka has the pleasure of being the inaugural destination for this year’s tour.
- Be sure to watch tonight’s 6 p.m. newscast for stories about the community and some of the special folks there.
- Tuesday’s tour stop will be in Littlefield.
A British oil tanker seizure in Iran is leading many to believe tensions in the Middle East are heightening. This after recent incidents from Iran in that same area between the British and the U.S.
- British lawmakers will host an emergency session to discuss Iran’s seizure of the tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.
- Great Britain says Iran violated law by boarding the ship despite warnings from the British Military.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Audio shows UK navy trying to thwart Iran from seizing ship
Nationally, a deadly heat wave continues this morning on the East Coast.
- High temperatures and humidity are expected to raise the heat index to 105 degrees or higher in some areas.
- At least six deaths are being blamed on the heat over the last week.
- Read more from the AP here: Heat and humidity grip East Coast as Midwest gets reprieve
Closer to home, similar heat and humidity is close to coming to an end.
- Showers are possible in the area today this morning, but chances are not too high.
- This afternoon’s highs are only expected to reach around 88 degrees in the Lubbock area -- a stark contrast from the “feels like” triple digit heat of last week.
- Tuesday is only expected to reach about 85.
- Get the latest in weather updates in the Weather section of the website.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope is inviting the public to this week’s city council meeting and some budget workshops next week as city leaders discuss next years annual budget.
- The review of next years budget will determine how city officials will spend Lubbock resident’s tax dollars.
- This year’s budget addresses items like street maintenance, funding Lubbock’s public safety project and storm water rates.
- Read more from KCBD’s Kase Wilbanks here: Public invited to attend as council counsiders Lubbock city budget
