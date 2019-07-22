Eagle of Honor Memorial to remember Lynn County service members

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - A project is underway to honor the past, present and future service members of Lynn County on the courthouse square in Tahoka.
It’s an idea called the Eagle of Honor project. Co-chair Bill Shoemann said the idea came about after the September 11 attacks in 2001.
Schoemann said with renovation of courthouse, the idea was pursued further in order to honoring veterans and service members in the area.
The memorial will cost around $45,000 to $50,000 based on purchase needs.
The project has contracted with an Iowa artist for the bronze eagle statue, which will cost around $20,000 alone. Flag poles will be ordered out of Galveston. One of the largest expenses will be the brick, mortar and concrete.
Shoemann said $32,500 has been raised so far, as of July. A few more fundraisers are planned before a dedication on September 11.
Community members are asked to donate and be a part of the dedication ceremony to honor, respect and cherish sacrifices made by our military members.
