KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Liberty

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Liberty, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Liberty is a 3-year-old border collie - pit mix.
She has been with LAS since May after she was found roaming around Kelsey Park, near Lubbock-Cooper Central Elementary.
Liberty’s adoption fees for Monday, July 22, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
