Lubbock Police searching for two suspects in July 13 murder

Lubbock Police searching for two suspects in July 13 murder
Detectives need help identifying two new suspects in July 13th Murder (Source: Lubbock Police)
July 22, 2019 at 6:52 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 7:05 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is trying to identify two suspects in connection to the murder of 67-year-old Larry Fawver on July 13, 2019.

Detectives say the suspects may have ties to the Grand Prairie area and possibly the Lubbock area.

Lubbock Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on Saturday, July 13, around 6:20 P.M. Fawver was found dead at the scene.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. Investigators urge anyone with information on the suspects to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

MORE: Step-grandson identified as murder suspect after Saturday night crash

Lubbock Police searching for suspect in Saturday night murder

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.