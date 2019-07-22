Lynn County Courthouse reopens after multi-million dollar historical renovation

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - Lynn County has rededicated its courthouse after extensive renovations and preservation of its historical aspects.
County leaders first applied for a planning grant with the Texas Historical Commission for this renovation of the 1916 building in 1997.
After denied a grant for renovations two times, Lynn County was awarded the full grant in May of 2017.
This funded 52 percent of the $8.9 million project. County Judge Mike Braddock tells KCBD the county saved money along the way to make up the rest of the price tag.
Braddock said the project included restoring material removed during previous modernization projects, keeping original features while adding cost-saving measures like LED lighting and 64 geothermal wells.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.