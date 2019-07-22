Lynn County Hospital District’s rehab center moves to Tahoka downtown building to serve more patients

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - It’s a move that brings life back to a downtown building and helps make life easier for patients of Lynn County Hospital District.
The rehab center is making a move from the Family Wellness & Rehab Center facility into its own place downtown. The building once housed the Wynne Collier pharmacy.
Seth Manly, Director of Rehab and Fitness, said this move would allow the center to be a better resource for area patients. The sharing of a facility hampered the ability of family wellness providers to serve more patients and prevented the rehab center from adding more physical therapists to the staff.
The expansion of the family wellness services and the rehab center will, according to Manly, continue to make them the go-to place for area patients to receive the care they need without having to travel to other healthcare providers.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.