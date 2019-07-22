Matt Mooney shares details about Kids Basketball Camp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Friday, Matt Mooney texted me he was coming back to Lubbock to do a camp for grades 1 through 12 on August 5th & 6th at the Apex Event Center. By Friday night, the registration link was down because he had been swamped with requests. I just Facetimed with Matt from his home in Illinois and he gave me an update.
“We filled up really quick. I wasn’t prepared for it to fill up like that so I had to cut off the registration. Grades 1 through 8 are all filled up. There are a 10 spots left for grades 9 through 12. I’m working on creating a wait list in case any kids drop out.”
You can register for one of those 9-12 spots here: https://www.emailmeform.com/builder/emf/mattmooney/camp
Matt says he’s so excited to come back and teach our youth all the skills he has learned along the way.
“As a kid, I loved going to camps. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be competition. It’ll be learning some new skills, some defensive things that Texas tech even taught me. There’s going to be prizes and awards. Tariq Owens will be there.”
Having finished up playing with the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Summer League, Matt says he weighing all his options for his next move in professional basketball.
“I have some options that I’m talking to my agent about. I’m trying to figure out my next step. I have a couple of teams that have invited me to NBA training camp. If I decide not to do that, I’ll go overseas and I have some offers in Germany and Spain. It’s looking like leaning towards NBA route going to camp and making an NBA roster.”
Having got a taste of the NBA in the Summer League, Matt knows he belongs in the league.
“The feedback I got was they like my intangibles. They like my toughness and IQ. I’m right there. I have to find a team that likes me and believes in me and gives me a shot. I have to take advantage of that shot they give me.”
Matt plans to do more camps next year for boys and girls if his schedule permits.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.