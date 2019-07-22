New design unveiled for Legacy Play Village, park to open October 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Legacy Play Village will show off its new design when it reopens in October of 2020. New features will include a rope course, bell swings, two new playgrounds, a picnic area and a hill slide.
Currently, the play park is closed, and set for demolition and rebuilding. Over the weekend organizers invited members of the public to chime in what they thought the park would need.
During a Design Day hosted Saturday, organizers had activities like face painting, coloring and included food truck vendors as members of the public made suggestions on what they wanted to see in the new play area.
They were all invited back to the area as the new design was unveiled.
