Petersburg man killed after weekend wreck in Crosby County

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Officials have identified 60-year-old Kenneth Ermon Griggs as the man who died after a weekend crash two miles east of Crosbyton.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Griggs was driving west on Highway 82 around 2:51 p.m. Saturday when his black 2001 GMC Sierra went off the road into the grass shoulder.
He over-corrected to the left, back onto the paved road and rolled several times, according to DPS. He was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to the Crosbyton Clinic Hospital where he later died.
An investigation by DPS found Griggs was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
