Pigskin Preview: Loop Longhorns

LOOP, Texas (KCBD) - The Loop Longhorns battled injuries and low numbers in 2018, leading to an overall record of 1-8 on the season.
But, there was one constant every week with the "Horns" - they improved.
They enter the 2019 season as the favorites to win the district title, and with head coach Bear Chesley back for a second season - there is a lot to be excited about in Loop.
“Out of all the places that I have been, Loop has been the most down to Earth. It is a great community, with great people who love and respect our kids and they respect what I am trying to do there,” Bear Chesley said. “That is, try to turn it around and bring things back to the way it used to be.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.