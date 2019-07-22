Pigskin Preview: Loop Longhorns

Pigskin Preview: Loop Longhorns
Head Coach Bear Chesley
By Devin Ward | July 21, 2019 at 8:59 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 8:59 PM

LOOP, Texas (KCBD) - The Loop Longhorns battled injuries and low numbers in 2018, leading to an overall record of 1-8 on the season.

But, there was one constant every week with the "Horns" - they improved.

They enter the 2019 season as the favorites to win the district title, and with head coach Bear Chesley back for a second season - there is a lot to be excited about in Loop.

“Out of all the places that I have been, Loop has been the most down to Earth. It is a great community, with great people who love and respect our kids and they respect what I am trying to do there,” Bear Chesley said. “That is, try to turn it around and bring things back to the way it used to be.”

