Police report details group quarrels that led to last week’s shootings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A police report by the Lubbock Police Department details the quarrels between several people that led up to two connected shootings in East Lubbock on July 16 and 17. Several people were hospitalized and one person was killed as a result of the shootings.
A joint investigation by several law enforcement agencies made it possible to arrest five people involved in the shootings; 18-year-old Tyson Isaac, 18-year-old Jakiyre Linzsey, 21-year-old Devonte Jones, 18-year-old Tavion Dickson and 18-year-old Isaiah Taylor, according to LPD.
The report by LPD states police responded to the first shooting just after 10 p.m. July 16 at Zenith Avenue and Parkway Drive and found Jaquan Johnson with a gunshot wound outside of a vehicle. An investigation found Isaac and Linzsey drove up to the vehicle Johnson was in and shot at it, hitting him.
The police report also stated Isaac was the one who was trying to get back at Johnson. This was because hours before the shooting, Isaac said he was being shot at by people in the same vehicle Johnson was driving, according to the police report.
Isaac told police he and Linzsey waited for Johnson by a car wash later that night. As soon as Johnson passed by, the two drove up to the car and shot at him, according to the report.
They were able to leave the scene.
Isaac also told police his mother called about three hours later and said people shot at her house. He, along with Linzsey, went to find the people who shot at her house.
The report states Isaac found the people he believed shot at his mother’s house, and they began to shoot at him. Isaac began to chase the people in that blue passenger car and shot back at them.
The car continued until it stopped in the 2700 block of East Colgate Street. Police were called to that area around 2:18 a.m. and found the car and the five people who were in it.
Police brought four of the car’s passengers to a local hospital, where one passenger – 18-year-old Antoine Wilson – later died, Lubbock police said in a news release the following day.
The police report states Jones, Dickson and Taylor were in the blue passenger car that shot at Isaac and Linzsey.
All five have been charged with aggravated assault charges.
