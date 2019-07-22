Public invited to attend as council considers Lubbock city budget

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope says the city is ready to begin reviewing how it will spend resident's tax dollars next year.
The mayor says reviewing the budget is one of the most important jobs for the city council.
This week he says the city manager will give the council the proposed budget, which they've been working on for the past six months.
That budget, according to the mayor, will address things like street maintenance and funding the second part of the public safety project, storm water rates and more.
He says discussions over the next few months will include talks about fiscal responsibility.
If you’d like to be a part of those discussions, the mayor encourages you to attend Tuesday’s city council meeting and the first council budget sessions next Monday through Wednesday.
