Roswell firefighter dies from injuries suffered in June fireworks explosion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Roswell Fire Department has announced 46-year-old Jeff Stroble, a veteran firefighter with the department, has died as a result of injuries he suffered during a fireworks explosion on June 5 in Roswell, New Mexico.
The department’s fire chief announced Stroble’s death just before 11 p.m. Sunday night in a Facebook post.
Stroble was hospitalized on June 5 while he and 11 other firefighters were packing fireworks in a storage building in preparation for a Fourth of July community fireworks display.
Ten of the firefighters suffered minor injuries while Stroble and 36-year-old Robert “Hoby” Bonham were critically injured and hospitalized in University Medical Center. Bonham did survive and was able to return home in Late June.
