Suspect tased after trying to escape sheriff’s deputy’s patrol unit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect accused of burglary, who was arrested Monday morning, tried to escape a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy’s patrol unit. He was tased and unable to get away.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office were initially called to the 600 block of 114th Street when a burglary was reported, according to LSO. They found two men who matched the suspect’s descriptions and took them into custody.
One of the suspects, 30-year-old Micah Bruton, tried to break out a patrol unit’s window while he was being transported around 10:20 a.m. The deputy was forced to pull over in the 3400 block of Interstate 27.
Bruton tried to escape but was tased by the deputy, so he would not run into traffic.
EMS arrived on the scene and took Bruton to University Medical Center, where he had to get his taser probes removed.
Bruton is back in custody and is charged with attempted burglary of a building, attempted theft, resisting arrest and escape. There is no bond amount posted at the moment.
