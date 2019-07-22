Tahoka declares Be Like Lenda Month

TAHOKA, Tex. (KCBD) - It’s one thing to have a day named after you, but to have a month when everybody else is asked to be like you?
That’s the honor given to a woman in Tahoka. Her name is Lenda Wood, a little lady with a big nickname.
She says, “I’m known as the Monster Cookie Lady.”
The individual cookies aren’t that big, but the recipe she uses makes 24 dozen cookies! And yes, she sent a lot of cookies home with our crew when we went to Tahoka.
But really, Lenda’s fame and appreciation come from what she does outside the kitchen. She has the monster job of hoeing weeds for the city, one she still loves at 87 years old!
She says, “I usually hoe them first. Then, I come along and spray the weeds with weed killer whatever I missed.”
The city of Tahoka has offered to pay Lenda to do this many times, but she won’t take the money. She says, “I’m doing ok and I’d rather do it for free. It’s not work when I get this to drive.”
Lenda is referring to the gator that the city lets her use to scoot around town and tackle the weeds.
But that gator carries a lot more than a hoe. The back of it is filled with jugs of water because she likes to stop and water the city flowers too. She says, "It’s too much trouble to get the hose out so I just bring my jugs of water in the gator and water then all." Oh, and if she sees any trash, she pulls over and picks that up too.
All that would be more than enough exercise for most people every day, but not Lenda Wood. She says, “I still walk three miles every morning down the country road behind my house. Makes me feel good.”
Lucky for the city, Lenda loves Tahoka.
Likewise, the city issued a proclamation last year which is now hanging on a wall in her house. In it, the mayor of Tahoka has named the month of October “Be Like Lenda Month.”
She says, "I want to keep going and doing things for the city. That’s my goal - to make Takoha look better."
Wow - what town wouldn’t like a Lenda like that?
