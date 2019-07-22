Tahoka finishing $6.8 million project to repair water infrastructure

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-million dollar project to repair and replace water lines in Tahoka is nearing completion after many bouts with aging infrastructure.
Mayor John Baker says the city received a grant from the Texas Water Development Board for economically depressed areas, helping to cover the cost of the $6.8 million project. Aside from the state grant funding, there was another in-kind donation.
Baker tells KCBD the project comes after Tahoka’s 100-year-old infrastructure, which included cast iron and concrete lines with numerous patches, continued to fail.
He says the new infrastructure will not change water quality, since it’s from Lubbock, but the appearance will be more clear and the pressure has gone up. Plus, the failures in lines will be less.
The project has also included the installation of smart meters, allowing for automatic reading remotely from City Hall.
The final steps in the project underway now includes street patching.
