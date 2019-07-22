8th Annual Catfish Fry to take place July 25th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 8th Annual Catfish Fry is set to begin July 25th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, with all proceeds to benefit the South Plains Food Bank.
The Catfish Fry will take place from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M., featuring all-you-can-eat food, live music, silent auction and activities for kids. Beer and wine will be available separately.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 6-12. Kids 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at any Lubbock area Prosperity Bank location, or online at pbcatfishfry.com.
“Because kids are out of school, the summer is often difficult for families,” said Harry Zimmerman, Prosperity Bank President of the Lubbock Region in a release. “Through our Catfish Fry, Prosperity Bank hopes to increase awareness about food insecurity on the South Plains and raise funds for the South Plains Food Bank.”
