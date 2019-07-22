UMC, Texas Tech University team up to open Children’s Behavioral Health Clinic in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s a new clinic in town aimed at helping kids and their families following medical treatment. University Medical Center and Texas Tech University teamed up to start The Children’s Behavioral Health Clinic. The clinic will provide long-term care to support children, adolescents and their families to help with recovery from medical issues, the new clinic opened its doors on Monday.
“We’re a level one trauma center at UMC Children’s Hospital. And with that, it means we get a lot of children who come from even regional areas,” said Brian Payne, M.D., the Chief Medical Officer for UMC Children’s Hospital, “We’ve seen though, that with these families, they really do have a huge and significant increased risk of getting PTSD and acute stress disorder. And as a clinician he wanted to try see if there’s some ways that we could address that."
The Clinic’s goal is to "help the entire family function better with the belief that it’s going to support not only their medical recovery, but their mental health recovery and just their general well-being,” said Douglas Smith, Ph.D, LMFT. Smith is the Couple, Marriage and Family Therapy Graduate Program Director.
UMC teamed up with Texas Tech to provide services at the clinic. It took them about 18 months to get it up and running.
“It’s also a fantastic opportunity for our doctoral students in terms of their training to be able to train in a unique environment, and to have experienced with collaborative health care,” said Smith. ”This clinic will be staffed by student therapists, their graduate students. But they will be working under the supervision of our Texas Tech faculty, who are all licensed clinicians.”
They are impressed with the community’s support of the clinic.
"As we brought up this clinic and the long term potential is there are so many people who are excited and ready for this client to open this because even in our community where there's a lot of awareness of these issues, there's not been the help that they need to build to send people into that they need,” said Payne, “And so from that standpoint, I think that it'll be something we see will significantly impact our community and will quickly be something that a lot of people and families benefit from.”
You can find their website here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.