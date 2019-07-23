2 adults killed, 3 children airlifted to Lubbock after Borden County crash

BORDEN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - On Sunday around 12:30 p.m., there was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of FM 1210 and County Road 131, which is southeast of Tahoka and east of O’Donnell.
According to the Borden County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle ran a stop sign and the two vehicles collided.
One vehicle had five passengers; two adults and three children. The two adults were pronounced deceased on the scene. The three children were airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock.
The person in the other vehicle had minor injuries.
The names and ages of those involved have not been released at this time.
Troopers with the Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.