City council to vote on proposed high water detection, warning system for Mackenzie Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council will meet today to vote on a proposed high water detection and warning system for Mackenzie Park.
If pass and installed, the system would manually close traffic arms and activate flashing signal lights to keep the public from crossing the roadway if it is flooded.
If approved the project would cost almost $95,000 and be complete in about 120 days. The council is also expected to discuss a bike master plan in its work session.
All agenda items for tonight can be found here.
