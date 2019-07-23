City of Lubbock creating Unified Development Code

Creation of a Unified Development Code is a primary objective of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, adopted by the Lubbock City Council in December of 2014. It will modernize existing regulations, including zoning and subdivision regulations, the sign ordinance, design district standards, and other ancillary development regulations. The goal is to provide the tools necessary to effectively implement the Comprehensive Plan, ensure that regulations reflect modern development trends and facilitate growth and administrative efficiency, and provide for uniform enforcement and predictable, repeatable results.