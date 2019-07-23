Coolest since, but cooler still

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nice feel to the air this morning! The coolest in nearly a month, and no other morning this month has been cooler. At least through today. While this afternoon will be the coolest of the week, tomorrow morning will be not just the coolest of the week but the coolest since mid-June. This time of year, however, cool-downs are temporary.
Today began comfortably cool under a mostly fair sky, with a light wind, and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. As of this writing, the Lubbock airport reports a low of 63°. It’s unofficial until the official Daily Climate Summary is issued late today. The last time Lubbock was this cool was June 25.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy, winds will remain light, and temperatures will top out in the 80s. This will be the coolest afternoon of the week.
Tonight will be fair and winds light, and again comfortably cool. It will be cooler than this morning, with 50s common over the northwestern third or so of the viewing area. My forecast low of 60° is the coolest temperature since the 59° on June 19.
Tomorrow and Thursday will be mostly sunny with a slight breeze. Afternoon temperatures will climb both days. Lubbock will see a high Wednesday in the upper 80s and Thursday near 90.
This Wednesday's free High Noon Concert on the Lubbock Co. Courthouse Lawn features singer and songwriter D. G. Flewellyn.
Warming will continue through the weekend with highs returning to near the average for the season. I do not expect any rain in this time frame, with a possible exception. Storms which form over and near the mountains to the distant northwest will begin to drift southeast by this weekend. There's a low chance this activity might make it into the far northwestern KCBD viewing area late each night.
Rainfall in and near the KCBD viewing area for the 30 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday, courtesy of the TTU West Texas Mesonet (reported in inches measured):
1.29 Denver City 7WNW
0.89 Seminole 2NNE
0.35 Hobbs NM 5NW
0.33 Dora NM 2SW
0.15 Lamesa 2SE
0.10 Tahoka 3NNE
0.08 Wolfforth 6SSW
0.07 Gail 2ESE
0.07 Tatum NM 2SW
0.05 Slaton 2NE
0.04 Abernathy 5ENE
0.03 Snyder 3E
0.02 Seagraves 1SW
0.02 Snyder 3SSW
0.01 Fluvanna 3WNW
0.01 New Home
0.01 Roaring Springs 3N
The characters following each community above refer to the rain gauge location in miles and the direction from the community's center - typically the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. "Denver City 7WNW" is the station seven miles west-northwest of the center of Denver City. Rainfall in Denver City may have been less or greater.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 71°, just before midnight, and three degrees above the average low for the date. The high was 89°, four degrees below the average high. The July 22 record low is 55° (1915) and the record high 104° (2003 and 2018). For today, July 23, Lubbock’s average low remains 68° and the high 93°. The record low is 54° (1915) and the record high 104° (1940 and 2001).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:54 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:54 AM CDT.
