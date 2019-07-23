Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding two suspects who are connected to the July 13 murder of Larry Fawver.
- LPD could not provide the names of the suspects but did release photos of the two. They are thought to have ties in Grand Prairie but may still be in Lubbock.
- So far police have only arrested 19-year-old Felix Alonzo, Fawver’s step-grandson and are also searching for 20-year-old Hassan N. Abdurahman.
- Read more here: Lubbock Police searching for two suspects in July 13 murder
The Roswell Fire Department has reported 46-year-old Jeff Stroble, a veteran firefighter with the department, has died from injuries suffered in a June 5 fireworks explosion.
- His death was announced on the department’s Facebook page Sunday night.
- There is no word on funeral arrangements for Stroble as of now.
- Read more details here: Roswell firefighter dies from injuries suffered in June fireworks explosion
Congressional leaders and the White House have reached a two-year budget deal that would raise the federal spending limit by $320 billion.
- The deal also suspends the debt ceiling for two years.
- Lawmakers are expected to vote on the bill next week before they take a summer recess.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Deal sealed on federal budget, ensuring no shutdown, default
Leighton Knox has lived in Tahoka for 64 years and is the owner of Wildcat Manufacturing Company and builds just about anything.
- He is mostly known for building lockers, which are sold throughout the country, mainly for athletic purposes.
- KCBD’s Katie Main met up with Knox and even got a look at a small train he built for an organization his wife is involved in.
- Leighton Knox - building trains, solving problems in Tahoka for 64 years
During tonight’s 6 p.m. newscast, KCBD will be in Littlefield for the second stop on the Community Coverage Tour. But if you missed last night’s action, here’s the headlines from the stop:
- Tahoka finishing $6.8 million project to repair water infrastructure
- Eagle of Honor Memorial to remember Lynn County service members
- Lynn County Hospital District’s rehab center moves to Tahoka downtown building to serve more patients
- Lynn County Courthouse reopens after multi-million dollar historical renovation
On Wednesday KCBD will be in Plains for the CCT.
