Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Police searching for two more in mid-July murder, Roswell firefighter dies from injuries in June explosion and we stop in Littlefield tonight for the Community Coverage Tour

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today
By Michael Cantu | July 23, 2019 at 6:14 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 6:14 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding two suspects who are connected to the July 13 murder of Larry Fawver.

  • LPD could not provide the names of the suspects but did release photos of the two. They are thought to have ties in Grand Prairie but may still be in Lubbock.
  • So far police have only arrested 19-year-old Felix Alonzo, Fawver’s step-grandson and are also searching for 20-year-old Hassan N. Abdurahman.
  • Read more here: Lubbock Police searching for two suspects in July 13 murder

The Roswell Fire Department has reported 46-year-old Jeff Stroble, a veteran firefighter with the department, has died from injuries suffered in a June 5 fireworks explosion.

Congressional leaders and the White House have reached a two-year budget deal that would raise the federal spending limit by $320 billion.

And get a load of this story from the KCBD Community Coverage Tour, which made its first stop in Tahoka last night:

Leighton Knox has lived in Tahoka for 64 years and is the owner of Wildcat Manufacturing Company and builds just about anything.

During tonight’s 6 p.m. newscast, KCBD will be in Littlefield for the second stop on the Community Coverage Tour. But if you missed last night’s action, here’s the headlines from the stop:

On Wednesday KCBD will be in Plains for the CCT.

Don’t forget to enter yourself into the drawing for a FREE Daybreak Today coffee mug. Details can be found here: Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.