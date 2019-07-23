Former Littlefield denim mill now in operation as Continental Dairy Facilities

“It’s good to be up and running,” Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest, LLC President and General Manager Steven Cooper said. “Our people are getting trained. We have a good work force here, a lot of people from the Littlefield area. Actually, a lot of people that came from the former denim plant are working for us. They’re still learning a lot of things but it’s running really well and we are moving a lot of product out of the plant. It’s kind of nice to be in operations mode.”