Gear up for a Blizzard, Miracle Treat Day is Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thursday, July 25, participating Dairy Queens in Lubbock and the South Plains will raise money for University Medical Center’s Children Hospital through Miracle Treat Day.
One dollar or more from every Blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queens will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which UMC is a part of.
Funds raised through this event will go directly to UMC to help pay for equipment, specialty camps and programs such as its Children’s Life Program, according to UMC.
This is the 15th year for the event and last year Dairy Queen raised more than $6,000 for UMC.
