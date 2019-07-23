Heart of Plains Kennel Club to host first Barn Hunt Trials

News release courtesy of the Heart of Plains Kennel Club of Lubbock
The Heart of the Plains Kennel Club will be hosting Lubbock’s first Barn Hunt Association licensed Barn Hunt Trials on July 27 and 28. This exciting event will be held at the Texas Tech University Animal Sciences Arena from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with 2 trials being held daily. Approximately 150 purebred and mixed breed dogs, locally and from surrounding states, will be competing at this event.
Barn Hunt is the new and quickly growing dog sport catching fire across the country. Barn Hunt is based on the traditional roles of many breeds in ridding farms, barns, crop storage areas, and homes of destructive vermin. Some breeds were specifically created to fill this role, and for many of those breeds, Barn Hunt provides their first true opportunity for responsible breeders to test proper working traits in their dogs. Barn Hunt is also open to any dog of any breed or mix that wishes to play the game and can fit through an 18" wide by bale-height tall tunnel. Barn Hunt has titles, levels of increasing difficulty, and championships. Barn Hunt is an independent sport, but titles are recognized by the American Kennel Club, the United Kennel Club, and the Canadian Kennel Club.
Barn Hunt is committed to creating a safe and fun sport for dogs that also holds rat care at the highest level of consideration. The rats used in Barn Hunt are beloved family pets. They jump eagerly into their safe, comfortable aerated tubes and truly enjoy interacting with the dogs.
There will be free canine educational material available at these trials. No admission fee will be charged for this fun and educational event. Don’t miss it! For more information call 806-535-3794 or email at spotc@compuserve.com. No un-entered dogs will be allowed.
