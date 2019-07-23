KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Moe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Moe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Moe is a 2-year-old pit bull mix who has been with LAS since November.
He loves to snuggle and came into the shelter with two other brothers. Around LAS they were known as the Three Stooges.
Moe’s adoption fees for Tuesday, July 23, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
