Littlefield is home to the Waylon Jennings Museum

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield is the hometown of singer, songwriter and musician Waylon Jennings. You’ll see the city’s pride in that on the water tower in town and along Waylon Jennings Blvd. But you will also find the Waylon Museum inside Waymore’s. Waymore is a nickname of Waylon’s.
Waymore’s is actually a liquor store and is owned by Waylon’s brother, James. Inside you will find a collection of personal items and memorabilia, like Waylon’s first guitar and platinum record. You can also find the coat he wore when he played with Buddy Holly. Waylon’s brother, James also owns the museum.
People from all over the world have stopped by to look back at Waylon's life.
“Germany had a tour of the United States and they called us and the people, there were 42 on the bus, and the guy said the one place they wanted to come was Waymore’s in Littlefield. There were 42 on there and 35 couldn’t talk English but every one of them knew who Waylon Jenning’s was.”
He says he has three books full of names of people who have visited the store.
Waymore’s Package Store and Waylon Jennings Museum is at 901 Hall Ave. at the corner of East Waylon Jennings Blvd. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
