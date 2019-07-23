Longtime Littlefield band director honored by students as band hall’s namesake

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - For more than half of her teaching career, Bonnie Anderson has spent her time in Littlefield, leading award-winning band students, only asking for a simple picture in return to remember them by at the end of the year. In 2019, she got much more than that, something that ensures everyone will remember her.
“You have to have thick skin to stick around for a long time,” Anderson said. “I’ve been here 26 years. I just finished my 26th year here. I’ve taught 41.”
Ms. A, as she’s known, said she can’t imagine doing anything else than teaching, especially in Littlefield.
“We’ve had a really good ride and I’m just really proud to be here,” Anderson said. “I love Littlefield. You would think I grew up here.”
Her students have garnered a lot of success during her tenure. The Littlefield band has had 16 consecutive years of Sweepstakes awards and has made four trips to the state-level marching competition.
“I just do what I do,” Anderson said. “My thing is my kids and I want them to know they are loved, but they are going to behave and they are going to learn.”
At the end of each year, Ms. A asks for a picture of her senior band students, which has become a tradition. However, she says the tradition has evolved into trying to top the previous senior class in providing an extra gift. The 2018-2019 class raised the bar to a level that may be impossible to beat.
“They had a senior meeting trying to figure out what they were going to do,” Anderson said. “One of the kids just said, ‘Name the band hall after her. She said we don’t need to spend any money on her.’ They were laughing and were like, ‘Hey, that’s a good idea.’”
Ms. A said she heard that story after being surprised with a plaque bearing the name “Bonnie F. Anderson Band Hall” at the end of the school year. She said it was an honor approved by the school board.
“It was really special,” Anderson said. “The kids are just great. Anyone that can survive me for four years, it’s very important. They are my seniors and they are special. I try to make sure they know they are special.”
Anderson tells KCBD the secret to a long and successful teaching career is giving respect to get respect.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.