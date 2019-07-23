Lubbock Democrat announces second run against Frullo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Democrat Samantha Carillo Fields will officially launch her campaign for Texas House of Representatives District 84 seat, which is currently held by Republican John Frullo.
Carillo Fields will make her announcement at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the front steps of Dunbar College Preparatory Academy at 2010 E. 26th St. She is a Lubbock native who graduated from Monterey High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Eastern New Mexico University in 2009.
This will be Carillo Field’s second run at the District 84 seat. In the 2018 state election she lost to Frullo but managed to get nearly 40 percent of the vote for the house seat.
Frullo has been a member of the House since 2010 and is currently a member of the Higher Education, and International Relations and Economic Development committees.
Learn more about Carillo Field’s announcement here. Election day is Nov. 3, 2020.
