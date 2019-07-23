Lubbock Power and Light says your electric bill can go down with these tips

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Matt Rose with LP&L says Lubbockites have to take extra steps, if they want to take control of their electric bill. There are so many steps you can take, but knowing that your A/C is going to hike up your bill is the first place to start.
"Every single year, we’re going to see our electric consumption here in Lubbock, customer by customer, double or even triple as you go from May to June to July,” Rose said. “As you see the temperatures increase, you’re going to see your energy increase alongside of it because your A/C unit is going to be the number one consumer of electricity inside of your home.”
With the hotter temperatures, air conditioners are working even harder than normal. So what can people do? One way is to keep your home as efficient as possible.
"If your A/C unit is having to work overtime to make sure the air inside of your house is cool, and if you're leaving the doors open… you've got cracks in window seals...there's not insulation properly insulated inside of your walls."
Rose also encourages people to close their blinds… particularly have them face upwards.
"That way, it lets the light in, but that light that's coming is going to go up to the ceiling and up through the roof. If you've got the blinds facing towards your floor, that means the light is going to heat the floor of your home and heat is going to rise."
Another huge key: don’t turn off your A/C when you leave the house.
“If your home gets to be 80 or 90 degrees, then your A/C unit is going to work all night long,” he said.”From an LP&L standpoint, we want our customers to be as efficient as possible. Because the cost that we pass down to our customers, you know of purchasing or generating electricity, if we can lower the amount that we have to purchase or generate, it means it’s a lower cost to our customers."
For more tips on how to run an efficient household, head to lpandl.com/savings-and-efficiency/powerful-pointers/
