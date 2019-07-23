Near record low temperatures possible tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Dry weather is in the forecast the next few days.
Morning temperatures will be very close to record low values Wednesday morning with 50’s likely across a large portion of the viewing area.
Lubbock’s record low temperature for Wednesday morning is 57 degrees set in 1915.
Fair to partly cloudy skies continue Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees in Lubbock. A cool morning is expected area wide on Wednesday. Winds will be light and variable.
Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80’s. Southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph. No rain is in the forecast.
Clear skies allow temperatures to fall into the lower and middle 60’s Thursday morning with highs in the lower 90’s Thursday afternoon.
A cold front could bring a few showers and storms late Sunday into Monday.
