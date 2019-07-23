Pigskin Preview: Littlefield Wildcats

Pigskin Preview: Littlefield Wildcats
By Pete Christy | July 23, 2019 at 4:21 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 4:21 PM

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) -With eight offensive and seven defensive starters back, the Littlefield Wildcats and head coach Brent Green hope to have a big season.

“Our community has got great expectations. We have great expectations as well as our kids. They’ve had a good summer. We’ve had a lot of kids up lifting weights all summer. We had good 7 on 7 so when the time comes our kids will be ready to roll."

Pigskin Preview: Littlefield Wildcats Brent Green's team looks to build off a Bi-District playoff appearance last year as they have 8 offensive and 7 defensive starters returning.

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Littlefield has a strong non-conference schedule.

“It’s extremely difficult. We kick it off with Snyder, Denver City, Idalou, Tahoka and Abernathy. We are going to have to battle every week to try to get a win.”

District is loaded with Bushland, Shallowater, Slaton, River Road and Muleshoe.

“You can’t look at that schedule anywhere and say we can get that win because it will be tough every week.”

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.