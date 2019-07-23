Pigskin Preview: Littlefield Wildcats

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) -With eight offensive and seven defensive starters back, the Littlefield Wildcats and head coach Brent Green hope to have a big season.
“Our community has got great expectations. We have great expectations as well as our kids. They’ve had a good summer. We’ve had a lot of kids up lifting weights all summer. We had good 7 on 7 so when the time comes our kids will be ready to roll."
Littlefield has a strong non-conference schedule.
“It’s extremely difficult. We kick it off with Snyder, Denver City, Idalou, Tahoka and Abernathy. We are going to have to battle every week to try to get a win.”
District is loaded with Bushland, Shallowater, Slaton, River Road and Muleshoe.
“You can’t look at that schedule anywhere and say we can get that win because it will be tough every week.”
