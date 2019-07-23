Pigskin Preview: Tahoka Bulldogs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After going 6-5 and earning their first winning season since 2010, the Tahoka Bulldogs brings back a bunch of starters on offense and defense so head coach Steven Overstreet has high expectations.
“We’ve got a group of Seniors, these guys have started since they were Freshman. Our experience is hopefully going to pay off for us.”
Tahoka will look to use a tough non-district schedule with games with Littlefield, Brownfield and Sundown to get ready for District.
“District will be intriguing just because there are so many new faces from the coaching perspective. We feel like we have as good a chance as any if we show up every Friday night and play.”
