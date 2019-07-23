Several important topics on City Council agenda

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock City Council Members are discussing several important topics in today’s city council meeting.
A few of those items include the 2018-2019 budget, the purchase of furniture for Citizen’s Tower, the pedestrian and bicycle master plan and the high water detection warning system proposal for Mackenzie Park.
The city manager gave the council the proposed budget, which they’ve been working on for the past six months. That budget, according to Mayor Dan Pope, addresses things like street maintenance and funding the second part of the public safety project, storm water rates and more. He says discussions over the next few months will include talks about fiscal responsibility.
The proposed high water detection and warning system for Mackenzie Park, if passed and installed, the system would manually close traffic arms and activate flashing signal lights to keep the public from crossing the roadway if it is flooded.
If approved the project would cost almost $95,000 and be complete in about 120 days. The council is also expected to discuss a bike master plan in its work session.
As for the purchase of furniture for Citizen’s Tower, the city is expected to consider a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a purchase order for more than $3 million. The agenda says $63 million is appropriated for the Citizen’s Tower project with the $3.3 million available for this purchase.
The city is also considering a resolution authorizing the city council to endorse the Walk and Bike Lubbock Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan. The purpose of this resolution is to establish, for the first time, a plan for pedestrian infrastructure in the City of Lubbock and to re-examine the existing bicycle network and satisfy a federal planning requirement mandated by the FAST Act.
