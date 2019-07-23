SOURCES: Kentucky coming to Lubbock to play Red Raiders in Big 12/SEC Challenge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sources confirm that the Red Raiders will host Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on January 25th.
Kentucky is preseason ranked #2 in the NBC Sports College Basketball Preseason Top 25. That’s a big time basketball game in Lubbock at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders are preseason #9 in that same poll.
The Red Raiders are already facing DePaul in the Big 12-Big East Challenge in Chicago on December 4th. Texas Tech is also taking on Louisville at Madison Square Garden December 10th
Last Year the Big 12 won the challenge with the SEC 6-4, which included a Red Raider win over Arkansas at the USA.
Texas tech has won three straight in the challenge as they also topped South Carolina and LSU.
Now one of the elite programs will come in Lubbock in January as the Kentucky Wildcats will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
