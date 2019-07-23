5 submit application for Slaton mayoral race

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Five people have entered their names in the race for the mayor’s spot in Slaton. The seat was left empty after previous mayor, D.W. “Dubbin” England died in late May.
Applications to have names on the ballot were opened on July 20 and the City Secretary’s Office has reported five people have formally submitted an application: Lynn Nowlin, Coy Evans, Sonny Bullard, Clifton Shaw and John Gatica.
Currently, Nowlin serves as the mayor pro-tem for the city along with City Commissioners Benny Lopez and Weldon “Squeaky” Self.
Other notable candidates are Shaw and Gatica, who both ran for mayor during the last election in May. Shaw received 37 percent of the vote, while Gatica received 12 percent.
Slaton residents who are United States citizens, over the age of 18 and have no felony convictions can submit an application and have until Aug. 19 to do so. That application can be found here.
The town is also holding an election for the City Commissioner Ward IV position, which was also left empty after the untimely death of James A. “Buster” Tucker, who died less than a week before England. The city secretary said applications have been picked up but not officially submitted.
The election for both of those positions will take place in November.
