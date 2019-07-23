Take a step back in time at the Duggan House Museum in Littlefield

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - You will be able to take a step back in time at the Duggan House Museum on Waylon Jennings Blvd.
According to the town’s history, Arthur P. Duggan was the nephew by marriage of Major George W. Littlefield, and served as his land agent when Major Littlefield made the decision to settle the area. Duggan lived in the house with his bride Sarah Elizabeth Harral Duggan.
Descendants of the family lived in the house for generations and the last occupant of the house, Sally, wanted the home to become a museum.
Since 2007, it has held relics from Jennings to the XIT Ranch, to Littlefield ISD.
There is also a radio room in the museum which houses memorabilia from the city’s radio station, first labeled KVOA, then KZZN and now using the call letters KTOA. Waylon Jennings started at KVOA as a disk jockey.
The museum coordinates with schools to provide local historical information. The museum also adds new items of significant historical interest constantly.
The Duggan House Museum serves as a center of activity for the community. There is an annual Thanksgiving dinner, wine tasting event, a Christmas open house and fund-raising dances each year held there.
Curators of the museum hope to keep the past alive and they invite anyone to donate items to the museum and to join its membership.
The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and also by appointment.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.