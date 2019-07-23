West Texas students elected President and Vice President of State FFA

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The election results of 2019-2020 State officers for the Future Farmers of America of Texas have been announced and the names include two West Texas Students.
Carlye Winfrey from Seminole FFA has been named President, and Wyatt Harlan from Slaton FFA has been elected Vice President.
They graduated school in May, and as President and Vice President they will defer college for one year to head up leadership workshops and speaking events for the Future Farmers of America across the state.
Winfrey’s election as President comes 50 years after women were officially allowed entrance into the FFA.
Today, 47% of members in Texas FFA are women, and women made up two thirds of the area officers from 2018-2019, according to a report by the Dallas Morning News.
The 2020 Texas FFA Convention will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, July 6-10.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.