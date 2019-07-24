City Council discusses budget, Citizens Tower and high water warning system

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City Council discussed a variety of topics at tonight’s meeting.
A few of those items included the 2018-2019 budget, the purchase of furniture for Citizen’s Tower, the pedestrian and bicycle master plan and the high water detection warning system proposal for Mackenzie Park.
The city manager gave the council the proposed budget, which they’ve been working on for the past six months. That budget, according to Mayor Dan Pope, addresses things like street maintenance and funding the second part of the public safety project, storm water rates and more. He says discussions over the next few months will include talks about fiscal responsibility.
The high water detection and warning system for Mackenzie Park was passed. This project will manually close traffic arms and activate flashing signal lights to keep the public from crossing the roadway if it is flooded.
“We’ve got some often-dangerous locations when we have big rains and we’ll get an automatic notification which will allow us then to close barricades with lights on them to provide for the public safety,” Pope said.
The project would cost almost $95,000 and be complete in about 120 days.
The council is also expected to discussed a bike master plan in its work session. Pope said it’s a process that has taken more than 15 months, but the Council adopted the plan created by the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Mayor Pope said this plan is important because it is the first time it has been updated in more than a decade, and because there have been a number of pedestrians killed crossing the road.
“It’s important, it’s the right kind of work. It’s something you’ll see us keep working on and the biggest piece around this is education. You’ll see some efforts to better educate automobile drivers about sharing the road with both bikes and pedestrians,” Pope said.
As for the purchase of furniture for Citizen’s Tower, the city passed a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a purchase order for more than $3 million. The agenda says $63 million is appropriated for the Citizen’s Tower project, with the $3.3 million available for this purchase.
“Most all the furniture that’s going in there will be new furniture, we’re moving into a much different kind of space. There are a number of things we are taking with us, for instance my chair I’m taking with me because I like my chair. There’s no reason to go buy a new chair,” Pope said.
The city is also considering a resolution authorizing the city council to endorse the Walk and Bike Lubbock Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan. The purpose of this resolution is to establish, for the first time, a plan for pedestrian infrastructure in the City of Lubbock and to re-examine the existing bicycle network and satisfy a federal planning requirement mandated by the FAST Act.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.