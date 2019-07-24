Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a woman has died after a crash involving a truck, a Lubbock Power & Light work truck and a trailer.
- Officials report an SUV hauling a trailer with a truck behind it stopped on the side of the road on West Loop 289 near 50th Street.
- The LP&L truck is said to have hit the truck, which pushed the trailer back and hit the woman. That is where the woman died.
- Four other people suffered moderate injuries in this collision. No identities have been released.
- Read more here: Woman dead after crash on West Loop Tuesday
A 20-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the mid-July murder of 67-year-old Lubbock resident Larry Fawver.
- Hassan N. Abdurahman was arrested in Grand Prairie by U.S. Marshals because police believe he helped 19-year-old Felix Alonzo murder Fawver on July 13.
- Alonzo was arrested shortly after Fawver’s murder.
- Abdurahman’s arrest is only the second in this case. Police are still searching for two other suspects.
- Read more here: Police make second arrest in Larry Fawver murder case
In national news, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees today.
- Mueller will discuss his report on Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election.
- He is expected to testify for around five hours.
- Democrats also want to know about possible obstruction that was mentioned in his report.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Mueller takes the TV stage; Democrats hope America tunes in
Back to local news, the Lubbock City Council was busy during its meeting Tuesday afternoon and passed a variety of budget, master plan and maintenance resolutions.
- The council passed a resolution that would install a high water detection warning system in Mackenzie park that is expected to be complete in about 120 days.
- The council will also discuss, in the future, a bike master plan that will educate the public on ways to share the road with bicycle riders.
- There was also approval for about $3 million in furniture for the new Citizens Tower project. $63 million has also been budgeted for the project with the $3 million set aside to furnish the new building.
- KCBD’s Katie Main was at the meeting and has more here: City Council discusses budget, Citizens Tower and high water warning system
- Littlefield senior chooses military service, inspired by electric cooperative trip
- Former Littlefield denim mill now in operation as Continental Dairy Facilities
- Longtime Littlefield band director honored by students as band hall’s namesake
- Take a step back in time at the Duggan House Museum in Littlefield
- Littlefield is home to the Waylon Jennings Museum
- John McCarty shares life lessons from Littlefield
Tonight, KCBD will stop in Plains and Thursday we will be in Petersburg.
Don’t forget to enter yourself into the drawing for a FREE Daybreak Today coffee mug. Details can be found here: Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.