KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Susie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Susie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Susie a nearly 1-year-old pit mix who has spent half of her life in the shelter.
She has been there since December, and the staff notes she is very calm and quiet in her kennel when people walk by.
Susie’s adoption fees for Wednesday, July 24, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
