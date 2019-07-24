Levelland police investigating threat made to Covenant Hospital, EMS

LEVELLAND, Tex. (KCBD) - Levelland police are investigating after they say a suspect made a terroristic threat to Covenant Hospital and EMS.
EMS was dispatched to the suspect's residence at 2:45 p.m. Monday, along with two police officers.
But when they arrived the suspect would not speak to them, even after he had called them.
Police and EMS eventually left the scene without transporting anyone. The man kept calling EMS, upset that they wouldn't take him to Lubbock as requested.
Covenant administration had informed the man that in order to be transported to Lubbock, he would have to pay EMS for their services.
This case remains under investigation by the Levelland Police Department.
