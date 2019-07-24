Littlefield senior chooses military service, inspired by electric cooperative trip

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - It was a trip Rody Timmons might not have taken if it weren’t for the encouragement of family and a break with tradition for Lamb County Electric Cooperative, but that trip would motivate Timmons to live his life for his country.
“I’d always thought that joining the military is something that would be neat, something I always thought of as a kid would be really cool,” Timmons said.
With those beliefs, he applied to be a part of the Government in Action Youth Tour, sponsored by electric cooperatives around the country as a way to, not only educate others about the coop business model, but also show young people how its state and country operate in their respective capitals. Lamb County has been sending students since 1999.
Timmons was selected to go during the summer between his junior and senior year in high school.
“I sat down for an interview with three people from Lamb County Electric Coop,” Timmons said. “They ask you a few questions about LCEC and then ask you a few questions about yourself, why you think you should go on this trip and what you see yourself getting out of it. Based on that, they decide who gets to go. It was me and three other people. Normally they just send two but luckily enough, I got to go. I was the third one.”
Timmons joined others in a trip to Austin and Washington, D.C. to tour the government seats of power and meet with legislative representatives, but what really inspired him were the national memorials.
“One of the first things we did when we landed in Washington, D.C., we went to Arlington National Cemetery,” Timmons said. “Watching the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, just watching them pace back and forth, even though it’s just them pacing, just the way they do it, how crisp it is, how clean it is, it’s just mesmerizing.”
The purpose behind the tomb, the respect shown by the guard and the vision of the rows of headstones moved Timmons and sparked an even greater sense of patriotism and respect for service.
“You realize, ‘That’s my purpose.’ I realized that there’s a greater good to it,” Timmons said. “I realized it’s not something that’s just fun or cool but something I feel like that’s something I should do.”
With this new perspective, Timmons decided to join the military. Now, as Petty Officer Timmons, member of the U.S. Navy, he prepares for his time on the U.S.S. Alabama as an electrician’s mate.
“We just couldn’t believe it,” LCEC Manager of Administrative Services Kathy Shipp said. “We just thought that was the neatest thing in the whole world that something we sponsored and we were involved in had such an impact on that young man.”
Timmons tells KCBD that he’s grateful for the motivation and support of LCEC and his hometown of Littlefield in his decision to serve.
“I don’t think it would have been like that anywhere else,” Timmons said. “The rural town is what really what pushed it, having that support and knowing they have your back really makes it go that much further.”
